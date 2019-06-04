President Ilham Aliyev receives World Bank delegation (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 11:41, June 3)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Regional Director of the World Bank for the South Caucasus Mercy Tembon.

Noting that she completed her tenure in Azerbaijan, Tembon stressed that the World Bank and Azerbaijan have been cooperating fruitfully over the past period.

Mercy Tembon said that Azerbaijan`s relations with the World Bank were very successful during this period, and described Azerbaijan`s climbing in the Doing Business report as a significant event. Underlining that Azerbaijan has rapidly grown in recent years, Mercy Tembon emphasized that great success has been achieved in cooperation between the World Bank and Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

Touching upon prospects for cooperation with Azerbaijan, Mercy Tembon said that the World Bank is ready to support the country as an adviser in preparing the next socio-economic development program for the coming years. She noted that the World Bank experts and the country`s relevant authorities have already begun to implement projects on the development of the North-South Transport Corridor and self-employment areas.

Mercy Tembon pointed out that the work is underway in the fields of compulsory health insurance and justice. She also introduced new Regional Director of the World Bank for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus, and expressed confidence that cooperation between the World Bank and Azerbaijan will continue successfully in the coming years.

Thanking for the warm words, the head of state hailed Mercy Tembon's role in developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank. President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of implementing joint projects in Azerbaijan with the World Bank in various areas, including self-employment, infrastructure and other spheres.

The head of state noted that the bilateral relations reached a new level and expressed hope that successful cooperation will be implemented in such areas as institutional reforms, creation of new jobs and improvement of the business environment in the coming years. President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of the fact that Azerbaijan climbed 32 spots and ranked among top 10 reformers in the Doing Business report as the result of the reforms.

The head of state highlighted such important tasks as the diversification and further development of the country`s economy.

President Ilham Aliyev wished new Regional Director of the World Bank for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus success in his activities.

