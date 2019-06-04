Intermountain Jewish News: Azerbaijan aims to be model for its region, world

4 June 2019 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan aims to be a model for its region and the world, reads an article published by the newspaper Intermountain Jewish News, Trend reports June 4.

“Like any young country, especially one mired in an ongoing [Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict, Azerbaijan has a lot of work ahead,” reads the article. “But some of its achievements - from multiculturalism to maintaining independence and stability in a chaotic region - belie its youth and are models for other emerging nations.”

Azerbaijan is promoting multiculturalism, the idea that representatives of different ethnic groups and confessions can peacefully coexist in one country, according to the article.

The evolution that led to this unique culture is the result of geopolitics, geography and systems of governance, the article said.

“Sitting at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, and situated on both the Caspian Sea and Silk Road, Azerbaijan has always been a place where ethnic groups mixed,” reads the article.

Azerbaijan is home to eight synagogues, two of which have been constructed recently with state funding, the article said.

The State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan is tasked with ensuring that the religious freedom law is followed, as well as with sustaining positive relations among the country’s various religious groups, according to the article.

