MFA: Azerbaijan welcomes French court decision to cancel illegal "agreement"

4 June 2019 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the decision of the administrative court of Cergy-Pontoise of the Republic of France of 29 May of this year on the abolition of the illegal "treaty" of October 22, 2018 signed between the Arnouville city of France and one of the administrative regions of the occupied Khojavand region of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The report says the military occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan, preventing the return of the forcefully expelled hundreds of thousands of people to their homes, illegal economic and other activities in the occupied territories are a serious threat to sustainable peace and security in the region, as well as the violation of the principles of international law.

"Armenians living in France as well as in other parts of the world must understand that the future development of the region, first and foremost, of Armenia depends on the establishment of normal neighborhood relations, ending of occupation policy and respect for the fundamental principles of international law," noted the MFA.

The Foreign Ministry also said that only the settlement of the conflict and the provision of lasting peace based on the principles of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders between the two countries can be the guarantee of Armenia's independent and sustainable development. All efforts should be directed to independent and sustainable development, progress and prosperity, but not on the contrary.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

