Azerbaijani minister attends regular meeting of CIS Council of Defense Ministers (PHOTO)

5 June 2019 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

A regular meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) was held in Anapa, the Russian Federation, on June 5, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov attended the meeting.

Before the meeting, the CIS defense ministers visited the memorial erected in memory of those killed during the Great Patriotic War and, laying a wreath and flowers, honored the memory of the heroes.

During the meeting, various aspects of military cooperation within the CIS and forthcoming issues were discussed.

