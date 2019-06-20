Asaf Hajiyev re-elected as BSEC PA Sec-Gen

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The election of the Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) was held in Baku at the 53rd meeting of the General Assembly of the BSEC PA, Trend reports on June 20.

Two candidates, namely, incumbent Secretary General Asaf Hajiyev and diplomatic assistant to Chairman of the Greek parliament Spyros Theodoropoulos, were nominated. Hajiyev was re-elected Secretary General of the BSEC PA.

