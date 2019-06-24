Baku hosts UN Public Service awarding ceremony

24 June 2019 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

Trend:

As part of the UN Public Service Forum held in Baku jointly organized by the UN and the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan (ASAN), UN Public Services award ceremony was held in Baku on June 24, Trend reports June 24.

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Liu Zhenmin, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev, UN Women Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Alia El-Yassir took part in the awarding ceremony.

The current winners of the awards in five different categories are Kenya, Brazil, Australia, Indonesia, Argentina, Portugal, Thailand, Costa Rica, South Korea, Chile and Austria.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UN calls for mobilization against corruption through “open gov’t”
Society 14:24
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva meets UN Under-Secretary-General (PHOTO)
Politics 12:43
Azerbaijan stands for extension of OPEC+ deal
Business 12:35
Azerbaijan’s National Depository Center increases assets
Economy 11:32
FAO supports development of SMEs in Azerbaijan
Business 11:16
Total deposits value in Azerbaijan grows over 9%
Economy 11:00
Latest
German business sentiment lowest since 2014
Other News 14:25
UN calls for mobilization against corruption through “open gov’t”
Society 14:24
Actions of flour factories in Iran lead to jump in bran prices
Iran 14:13
How much economy of Georgia may lose due to ban on passenger flights from Russia
Tourism 14:09
Georgian Dream, ruling party of Georgia, makes decision regarding elections
South Caucasus 13:58
Bitcoin pulls back from 18-month highs after 10% weekend jump
Other News 13:55
Uzbek Neftegazinvest opens tender for supply of catalyst
Tenders 13:46
Ruling party of Georgia holds meeting
South Caucasus 13:42
Russian oil company signs new agreement with Turkmenistan
Economy 13:34