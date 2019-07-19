President Ilham Aliyev receives Qatari municipality, environment minister (PHOTO) (UPDATED)

Details added (first version posted July 19 at 15:54)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Municipality and Environment of the State of Qatar Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie.

Minister Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie conveyed Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani`s greetings to the head of state. The Qatari minister noted that he had productive discussions with heads of relevant organizations in Azerbaijan on prospects of cooperation.

The head of state thanked Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his greetings, and asked the minister to extend his greetings to the Amir of the State of Qatar. President Ilham Aliyev said he is confident that the visit of Minister of Municipality and Environment of the State of Qatar Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie to Azerbaijan will contribute to the expansion of relations between the two countries.

During the conversation the sides exchanged views over the prospects for cooperation in the areas of ecology, agriculture and food security.

