Communist Party: China eyes to further develop relations with Azerbaijan

22 July 2019 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

China intends to further develop relations with Azerbaijan, head of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China Song Tao said at a conference “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era”, Trend reports July 22.

He noted that mutual visits between the two countries have an important influence on the development of relations.

He stressed that in recent years, China, having developed greatly, has a significant share of the world market.

He also added that China’s relations with Azerbaijan are increasingly developing.

