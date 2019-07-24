Ambassador: US strongly supports independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan

24 July 2019 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The US strongly supports the independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, the US ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger said this at a meeting with Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov in the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The ambassador said that the role of Azerbaijan in the regional and global affairs is highly appreciated, as well as in the field of security, including its contribution to the peacekeeping operation in Afghanistan.

He noted that the US government highly appreciates international efforts and reliable partnership in this area.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the US in various fields, based on the principles of strategic cooperation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s Temp state enterprise opens tender to buy spare parts for elevators
Tenders 17:06
Azerbaijani coach talks gymnast’s preparation for upcoming competition in Paris
Society 17:01
Interest of Chinese companies to Azerbaijan grows
Business 16:58
EYOF Baku 2019: Support of fans helps a lot - Azerbaijani gymnast
Society 16:49
U.S., China to hold trade talks early next week: U.S. Treasury chief
Other News 16:49
Azerbaijan’s Akkord discloses timeframe for participation in refinery reconstruction project in Baku
Economy 16:45
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Temp state enterprise opens tender to buy spare parts for elevators
Tenders 17:06
5-year treasury notes sold at auction of National Bank of Georgia
Economy 17:01
Azerbaijani coach talks gymnast’s preparation for upcoming competition in Paris
Society 17:01
Uzbekistan establishes new JSC in oil, gas sector
Oil&Gas 16:58
Interest of Chinese companies to Azerbaijan grows
Business 16:58
EYOF Baku 2019: Support of fans helps a lot - Azerbaijani gymnast
Society 16:49
U.S., China to hold trade talks early next week: U.S. Treasury chief
Other News 16:49
Azerbaijan’s Akkord discloses timeframe for participation in refinery reconstruction project in Baku
Economy 16:45
Lukoil eyes to acquire 5% in UAE's offshore gas project
Oil&Gas 16:38