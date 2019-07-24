Ambassador: US strongly supports independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The US strongly supports the independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, the US ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger said this at a meeting with Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov in the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The ambassador said that the role of Azerbaijan in the regional and global affairs is highly appreciated, as well as in the field of security, including its contribution to the peacekeeping operation in Afghanistan.

He noted that the US government highly appreciates international efforts and reliable partnership in this area.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the US in various fields, based on the principles of strategic cooperation.

