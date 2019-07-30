Azerbaijani ambassador talks Armenian military aggression

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

After the successful holding of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku, which caused a great resonance in the Italian press, a provocative article entitled “Azerbaijan destroys valuable archaeological territories and UNESCO welcomes it” was published in Linkiesta independent Italian online newspaper apparently under the influence of the Armenian propaganda and on the basis of disinformation of the Armenian side, Trend reports on July 30.

In this regard, the Azerbaijani embassy in Italy sent a letter of protest to the editorial staff of the newspaper, stressing that the false and fictitious information mentioned in the article serves the interests of the Armenian side and it is incredible that its author might not have known about the Armenian military aggression against Azerbaijan.

As a result, the correspondent of Linkiesta newspaper interviewed Azerbaijani ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzade, which was published on July 29.

During the interview, the Azerbaijani diplomat spoke about the initial causes and history of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the consequences of the Armenian military aggression against Azerbaijan, the Armenian lobby’s slanderous campaign against Azerbaijan and its exposure by the Azerbaijani side.

He also spoke about the Azerbaijani model of multiculturalism, cooperation of Azerbaijan with UNESCO, Baku’s position on the conflict settlement, etc.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

