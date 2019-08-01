Azerbaijani snipers carry out adjustment fire from weapon in preparation for "Sniper Frontier" int’l contest

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

Trend:

Azerbaijani snipers participating in the "Sniper Frontier" contest to be held as part of the International Army Games-2019 conducted the adjustment fire from the weapon to achieve shooting accuracy, Trend reports on Aug. 1 referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the preparation for the contest, the teams got acquainted with the features, locations of the competitions, bounds for conducting fire and combat training exercises, as well as with the infrastructure of the training base of the shooting ground.

The snipers have passed a medical check-up and were instructed on the observance of safety regulations for getting admission to participate in the competition. Following the drawing procedure, representatives from 21 countries will participate in the contest.

