Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to families of El Paso, Dayton victims

4 August 2019 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 4

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the families of the victims of shootings which took place in the cities of El Paso (Texas) and Dayton (Ohio), USA, Trendreports referring to the Foreign Ministry’s Twitter page.

“We are deeply saddened by horrific news on El Paso shooting in Texas and shooting incident in Dayton, Ohio killing many innocent people and injuring dozens. We express our condolences to the families of the victims and wish speedy recovery to the injured,” the ministry’s post reads.

On August 3, a 21-year-old white male opened fire at a Walmart store in Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas. He was detained by the police. According to the authorities, 20 people were killed and another 26 were injured.

Another shooting took place in Dayton, Ohio, which left 10 people killed, including the assailant, and 16 injured.

