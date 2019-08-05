Azerbaijan’s exposition within International Army Games-2019 arouses great interest

5 August 2019 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov who is on a visit to Moscow, visited the Friendship House at the Alabino shooting range to get acquainted with the history, culture, art and the dishes of the national cuisine of the countries participating in the International Army Games-2019, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijani minister together with Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergey Shoygu and other guests visited the Azerbaijani pavilion at the exhibition and viewed the expositions reflecting Azerbaijan’s history, culture, traditions and life.

Hasanov has also met with Azerbaijani servicemen participating in the "Field Kitchen" contest.

All the expositions will be demonstrated until the end of the competition. Every day, military chefs from different countries, including Azerbaijani, present hundreds of samples of national cuisine to the participants and guests.

Numerous guests who viewed Azerbaijan’s expositions with great interest also tested the country’s national dishes prepared by Azerbaijani military chefs.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Egypt over terrorist attack
Azerbaijan 5 August 23:41
Azerbaijani, Korean supreme audit institutions discuss co-op
Finance 5 August 21:00
Industrial production grows in Baku
Economy 5 August 20:55
Catering sector turnover grows in Baku
Economy 5 August 20:30
Azerbaijan, Iran eye to further develop economic co-op
Economy 5 August 20:16
Azerbaijan’s Azercell continues to implement "Digital world in districts" project (PHOTO)
Business 5 August 18:21
Latest
At U.S.-Mexico border, a bus becomes a school for migrant children in limbo
World 01:48
Yemeni Houthis say launched drone attacks on Saudi airports, air base
World 01:16
Manchester United sign defender Maguire
World 00:24
Cyclist dies after crash during Tour of Poland cycling race
World 00:01
Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Egypt over terrorist attack
Azerbaijan 5 August 23:41
Hong Kong protests descend into chaos during citywide strike
World 5 August 23:22
Syrian army declares resumption of military operations in Idlib
World 5 August 22:52
At least two dead following rafting accident in west Austria
World 5 August 22:26
Syrian airstrikes continue in Idlib following faltering cease-fire: monitor
World 5 August 21:51