Azerbaijan’s "Tufan" ship showcased at military exhibition (PHOTO)

14 August 2019 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The "Tufan" ship built in Azerbaijan was showcased at the military exhibition in Baku organized in connection with the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, Trend reports on Aug. 14.

Tufan border patrol ship was transferred to the State Border Service in 2019.

The ship has been provided with modern equipment and is designed to protect the state borders. There are artillery and rocket launchers on board, as well as boats for fast movement and a helipad. It is also possible to unload cargo on the ship.

