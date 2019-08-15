Baku holds solemn closing ceremony of "Sea Cup - 2019" contest

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A solemn closing ceremony of the "Sea Cup - 2019" contest, organized in Baku as part of the "International Army Games - 2019", was held on Aug. 15, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov, accompanied by a choir of military personnel, sang the song "Hey Motherland" composed by prominent Azerbaijani world-famous singer Rashid Behbudov during the event.

Officials from the Azerbaijani and Russian defense ministries, representatives of the diplomatic corps, contest participants, military personnel of various troops of the Azerbaijani army, national and foreign journalists attended the event.

“The interest in the International Army Games, set up in 2015 on the initiative of the Russian Defense Ministry, is growing,” said the host of the event, Honored Artist, Colonel Abdulla Gurbani, who is receiving a personal pension of the Azerbaijani president.

“The 'Sea Cup - 2019' contest has completed and our military sailors have successfully passed the difficult tests,” Gurbani said. “Azerbaijan hosts the contest the third year running and creates all the conditions for its transparent holding at a high level. As in previous years, the Sea Cup contest was held in an atmosphere of friendship, fraternity, mutual understanding and was enthusiastically perceived by all participating countries.”

Then the flags of the countries participating in the "Sea Cup - 2019" contest and the main prize of the contest - the Cup - were solemnly presented.

A video footage dedicated to a brief chronicle of the contest was demonstrated. A team of international referees announced the final decision, according to which Azerbaijan ranked first, Russia - second, and Kazakhstan - third.

While delivering speech at the event, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Head of the Directorate of Combat Training and Military Education, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the "Sea Cup - 2019" contest, Lieutenant General Nizam Osmanov stressed that the contest held within Fifth International Army Games has completed.

He emphasized that the teams of the Russian Navy, the Iranian Navy, the Kazakh Navy and the Azerbaijani Navy were competing for more than 10 days and showed skills in tense conditions in the Azerbaijani territorial waters of the Caspian Sea.

The lieutenant general said that the board of international referees fulfilled obligations at a high level.

On behalf of the leadership of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, he congratulated all the participants, referees, fans, in particular the winning team, on the completion of the contest. Osmanov emphasized that the teams representing Azerbaijan in six types of contests within the Fifth International Army Games also showed good results.

"Dear participants, dear guests! I am sure that we will meet again next year," the lieutenant general added.

Then, the award ceremony was held. Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev; Russian First Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Salikov; Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the contest, Lieutenant General Nizam Osmanov; Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Navy, Vice Admiral Andrei Volozhinsky; Azerbaijani Acting Navy Commander, Captain 1st Rank Zaur Khummatov; and Rear Admiral Oleg Korolev awarded the teams with cups, medals and diplomas.

Russian First Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Salikov delivered speech.

Having congratulated the participants of the contest, Salikov said that the contest was held at a high level. Salikov also stressed that such contests are a great contribution to the peace and stability worldwide.

He congratulated the leadership of the Azerbaijani army on behalf of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu.

Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev said that the "Sea Cup - 2019", organized in Baku, was magnificent.

"On behalf of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, I express gratitude to all the organizers and delegations of the participating countries,” Valiyev said. “We tried to hold the contests in the atmosphere of hospitality and friendship. There are also observer countries. I hope that they will join the contest in the future.”

Valiyev declared the contest closed. According to the tradition, the national anthem of Azerbaijan, the contest winner, was performed.

At the end of the ceremony, a concert with participation of Azerbaijani People's Artist Samir Jafarov, Honored Artists Maryam Shabanova, Fuad Musayev, Sama dance group and musicians of the Army Center for Ideological Work and Culture was performed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news