Azerbaijani president congratulates Afghan counterpart

18 August 2019 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of the national day of Afghanistan, Independence Day.

I am confident that the development of the relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan will continue to serve the best interests of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Afghanistan peace and well-being," Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

