Command and staff exercises underway in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan military garrison (PHOTO)

19 August 2019 20:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

Trend:

The command and staff exercises were launched in accordance with the "Plan for coordination of the troops of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan military garrison for the 2019 academic year", Trend reports on Aug. 19 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the exercises, the troops raised by alarm are sent to the concentration zone, where they are controlled.

After the staff planning operations, the decisions will be executed on computers in the simulation center. The exercises will continue until August 24.

