Azerbaijani Defense Ministry thanks Turkish side for participating in search for MiG-29 aircraft

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with members of the rescue team of the Naval Forces of the Republic of Turkey who together with the Azerbaijani corresponding agencies actively participated in the search for a crashed MiG-29 aircraft of the Azerbaijani Air Force, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Aug. 20.

While expressing deep condolences to the family, relatives and friends of deceased pilot, Lieutenant Colonel Rashad Atakishiyev, Hasanov emphasized that since the moment of the accident, the steps undertaken in this sphere have always been under the president’s control.

Hasanov expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Turkish Defense Ministry, which since the first day of the accident has been rendering support to the Azerbaijan Army and immediately sent a group of specialists to Azerbaijan to participate in rescue operations.

At the end of the meeting, while appreciating the decisiveness and professionalism of Turkish specialists, Hasanov presented them the diplomas and valuable gifts.

