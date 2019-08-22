Azerbaijan, China discuss issues of military-technical co-op (PHOTO)

22 August 2019 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with newly appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Azerbaijan Guo Min, Trend reports on Aug. 22 referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Hasanov has congratulated the ambassador on the beginning of diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan and wished her success in expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and China.

Stressing that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and China is developing in the same way as in other spheres, Hasanov expressed confidence in its further continuation.

The ambassador expressed gratification with the beginning of diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan and stressed that she would make every effort to develop the Azerbaijan-China relations, in particular, in the military field.

The issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and China in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other fields, as well as the organization of a mutual visit of groups of specialists were discussed during the meeting.

