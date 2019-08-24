Ilham Aliyev congratulates Ukrainian president

24 August 2019 09:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the occasion of the national day of Ukraine, Independence Day,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“I believe that Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations, traditional ties of friendship between our countries, our bilateral and multilateral cooperation will continue developing and strengthening to the mutual benefit of our peoples. On this remarkable day, I wish you all the best and the friendly people of Ukraine peace and prosperity.”

