First VP Mehriban Aliyeva introduced new dimension to French-Azerbaijani relations: ambassador

26 August 2019 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.26

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has introduced a new dimension to the French-Azerbaijani relations, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez told Trend.

“As Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva underlined during her recent visit to France, there is still untapped potential,” Bouchez said.

She noted that Mehriban Aliyeva advocated for further increase in the already excellent cooperation between France and Azerbaijan in the field of education and culture.

“The first vice-president has been active for many years in the field of education and culture, also through her presidency of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and she has met great success in these fields,” Bouchez added. “There have been real new steps achieved following the successful visit of Mehriban Aliyeva to Paris. She had meetings in Paris with high-level French authorities as French prime minister, ministers of economy and culture. These meetings contributed to holding two major exhibitions in Baku in July. The first one was “Azerbaijan Heritage in Louvre Museum” and the second one was “10 years of French-Azerbaijani archaeological excavations”, which showcases the results of the archeological excavations conducted by French-Azerbaijani teams who have been working for ten years in various places of Azerbaijan. It shows how ancient settlements and civilizations in the South Caucasus are.”

“Of course we intend to do even more in the coming months,” the French ambassador said. “We have in mind an exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center of the famous French photographer, Robert Doisneau. We have many other projects. We witnessed important new steps in July, and we hope to see even more in the next months and next years.”

“We just had the visit of a huge French delegation led by the President of the MEDEF in Baku which was comprised of 70 CEOs from 12 different sectors of the economy,” she noted. “I hope this visit will contribute to a further increase in the economic cooperation between our two countries, taking advantage of the economic diversification launched by President Ilham Aliyev. Indeed, the first vice-president provided us with inspiration through her visit to Paris.”

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
As a result of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva’s activities, Azerbaijan achieved great success: Deputy PM
Politics 22 August 21:09
First VP: Azerbaijan, Russia building ties on principles of peace, mutual respect, good neighbourliness
Politics 15 August 16:24
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva awarded Russian Order of Friendship
Politics 13 August 15:19
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaijan on occasion of Eid al-Adha
Politics 11 August 15:52
Azerbaijani president, first lady viewed apartments in new complex being constructed for inhabitants of unfit buildings in Pirallahi district (PHOTO)
Politics 7 August 14:30
President Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva familiarized themselves with production process at NaraMIZ fish farm in Pirallahi district (PHOTO)
Politics 7 August 14:29
Latest
Azerbaijan’s plan to develop non-oil sector to offer new possibilities for Austrian companies: ministry (Exclusive)
Economy 11:54
Iran's steel products exports decline due to low prices
Business 11:47
Nearly 100 companies move to Netherlands ahead of Brexit - Dutch agency
Europe 11:47
Central Bank of Uzbekistan publishes new exchange rates
Finance 11:37
Tender for reconstruction, beautification work at customs post opens in Turkmenistan
Tenders 11:34
What’s situation on Iran’s shared fields?
Business 11:31
Kazakhstan Railways to purchase electrical equipment via tender
Tenders 11:31
Iran exports energy equipment worth $500B and power engineering services worth $2B
Business 11:31
Afghanistan buys oil&gas products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 11:31