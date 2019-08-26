Mehriban Aliyeva has essential role in establishing French-Azerbaijani relations: Jean-Francois Mancel

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.26

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The role of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and its President Mehriban Aliyeva has been essential in establishing French-Azerbaijani relations, Jean-Francois Mancel, President of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France, told Trend.

“The active participation of Mehriban Aliyeva in the events of the Foundation has also created in the spirit of the French people a symbolic and amazing image of a brilliant, elegant, modern and educated woman, which is representing a Muslim country,” he said. “The doors for rapprochement between France and Azerbaijan were thus opened.”



The visit by Mehriban Aliyeva to France in March 2019 was very important, he noted.

“There can be ups and downs in any friendly relationship,” he added. “Before this visit, a series of inconvenient events had caused misunderstanding between our two countries. The arrival of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan in France and holding of the meetings at the highest level, such as the reception that was intended for her chased the clouds away and strengthened the French-Azerbaijani friendship. Her knowledge of France and her attachment to our country have obviously been greatly appreciated by her French interlocutors who were impressed by her proficiency.”

Thanks to the Foundation's humanitarian and cultural actions, it became possible for the French people to discover Azerbaijan and appreciate its originality, its culture and its ability to ensure well-being of peoples and religions, Mancel said.

Speaking about the role of Azerbaijan in solving global problems, Mancel emphasized the importance of the Baku process.

“I think that the Baku process initiated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is fundamental in today’s world,” he said. “We see conflicts based on ethnic or religious confrontations leading to even more atrocities. If we don't do anything, these confrontations will deteriorate and engulf the whole world. The Azerbaijani example of a good coexistence, no matter of whatever nature it is, thus should be promoted everywhere as Azerbaijan strives to do so.”

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news