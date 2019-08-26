Mehriban Aliyeva has essential role in establishing French-Azerbaijani relations: Jean-Francois Mancel

26 August 2019 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.26

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The role of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and its President Mehriban Aliyeva has been essential in establishing French-Azerbaijani relations, Jean-Francois Mancel, President of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France, told Trend.

“The active participation of Mehriban Aliyeva in the events of the Foundation has also created in the spirit of the French people a symbolic and amazing image of a brilliant, elegant, modern and educated woman, which is representing a Muslim country,” he said. “The doors for rapprochement between France and Azerbaijan were thus opened.”

The visit by Mehriban Aliyeva to France in March 2019 was very important, he noted.

“There can be ups and downs in any friendly relationship,” he added. “Before this visit, a series of inconvenient events had caused misunderstanding between our two countries. The arrival of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan in France and holding of the meetings at the highest level, such as the reception that was intended for her chased the clouds away and strengthened the French-Azerbaijani friendship. Her knowledge of France and her attachment to our country have obviously been greatly appreciated by her French interlocutors who were impressed by her proficiency.”

Thanks to the Foundation's humanitarian and cultural actions, it became possible for the French people to discover Azerbaijan and appreciate its originality, its culture and its ability to ensure well-being of peoples and religions, Mancel said.

Speaking about the role of Azerbaijan in solving global problems, Mancel emphasized the importance of the Baku process.

“I think that the Baku process initiated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is fundamental in today’s world,” he said. “We see conflicts based on ethnic or religious confrontations leading to even more atrocities. If we don't do anything, these confrontations will deteriorate and engulf the whole world. The Azerbaijani example of a good coexistence, no matter of whatever nature it is, thus should be promoted everywhere as Azerbaijan strives to do so.”

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
International Day of Azerbaijani Mugham marked on August 26
Society 16:30
Mehriban Aliyeva talks about family, values and happiness
Politics 14:12
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva introduced new dimension to French-Azerbaijani relations: ambassador
Politics 11:33
As a result of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva’s activities, Azerbaijan achieved great success: Deputy PM
Politics 22 August 21:09
First VP: Azerbaijan, Russia building ties on principles of peace, mutual respect, good neighbourliness
Politics 15 August 16:24
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva awarded Russian Order of Friendship
Politics 13 August 15:19
Latest
Macron plays down Trump absence at G7 climate talks
Other News 16:38
President of Turkmenistan begins state visit to Singapore
Turkmenistan 16:34
Genscape will become part of Wood Mackenzie
Oil&Gas 16:32
International Day of Azerbaijani Mugham marked on August 26
Society 16:30
Share price of two Georgian companies rises on London Stock Exchange
Economy 16:23
Mexico increases beer export to Azerbaijan
Economy 16:18
Investment projects for import substitution to be implemented in Kazakhstan
Economy 16:15
G7 leaders near deal to provide $20 million to tackle Amazon fires
Other News 15:57
European Commission to allocate 60M euros to Uzbekistan for 4 projects (Exclusive)
Economy 15:56