European Commission hopes to finalize agreement with Azerbaijan in next 2 months

28 August 2019 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.28

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The European Commission still hopes that it could conclude a new partnership agreement with Azerbaijan in the next two months, sources have told EURACTIV, Trend reports.

The source was clearly optimistic that an agreement was still possible during this Commission’s term, before 1 November.

Reportedly, the next round of talks will take place in September.

The European Council adopted a mandate for the European Commission and the high representative for foreign affairs and security policy to negotiate, on behalf of the EU and its member states, a comprehensive agreement with Azerbaijan in November 2016.

The new agreement should replace the 1996 partnership and cooperation agreement and should better take account of the shared objectives and challenges the EU and Azerbaijan face today.

The agreement will follow the principles endorsed in the 2015 review of the European Neighborhood Policy and offer a renewed basis for political dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan.

Currently, bilateral relations between the EU and Azerbaijan are regulated on the basis of an agreement on partnership and cooperation that was signed in 1996 and entered into force in 1999.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Volume of interest payments on mortgage bonds to reach 3% in Azerbaijan
Finance 15:17
Azerbaijan presents tourism potential in Russia
Tourism 15:05
Azerbaijani Pasha Capital company's profit up
Finance 14:58
Innovations important for development of all sectors of economy: Azerbaijani minister
ICT 14:06
Interest in startup competitions growing in Azerbaijan - ministry
ICT 12:57
Azerbaijan to import gasoline
Oil&Gas 12:33
Latest
Iran discloses volume of goods exported through border checkpoint in Bilasuvar district
Economy 15:42
Iran exports 2,000 tons of trout
Economy 15:39
Turkmenistan implementing preventive work on gas pipelines
Oil&Gas 15:36
Petrofac expects CAPEX to rise as of 2019
Oil&Gas 15:33
French entrepreneurs express interest in doing business in Georgia
Economy 15:32
Ministry of Transport: Uzbekistan-Tajikistan-China corridor to increase export of Uzbek goods to China (Exclusive)
Economy 15:24
EU Commission urges Britain to present Brexit proposal soon
Other News 15:19
Volume of interest payments on mortgage bonds to reach 3% in Azerbaijan
Finance 15:17
Actual level of digital literacy of Kazakhs exceeds targeted percentage (Exclusive)
ICT 15:13