11 parties registered to participate in municipal elections in Azerbaijan

5 November 2019 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Eleven political parties have applied to Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) to participate in the upcoming municipal elections in the country, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at the commission’s meeting, Trend reports Nov. 5.

Panahov specified that with the registration of the plenipotentiary representative of the Civil Solidarity Party in the municipal elections, the number of parties participating in the elections has reached eleven.

Plenipotentiary representatives of the New Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's Democratic Reforms, the Great Creation, Civic Unity, the Unified Popular Front, the National Revival Movement, Azerbaijan Democratic Enlightenment, Social Democratic, Umid and Ana Veten parties were previously registered.

On Dec. 23, 2019, municipal elections will be held in Azerbaijan.

