Azerbaijani FM: Armenia sabotages efforts of finding soonest peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

5 November 2019 22:32 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

Trend:

Armenia not only maintains the occupation of territories of Azerbaijan, but both in words and deeds derails the process and sabotages the efforts of finding the soonest peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at the High-Level Ministerial Seminar on “A New Political vision for Eastern Partnership”, Trend reports.

He said that upholding the principles of international law and rule-based global order is the best way to tackle challenges and remove security bottlenecks across the region.

“10 years ago in Prague, we adopted Joint Declaration giving birth to EaP. There, we unanimously agreed that EaP would be based on commitments to the principles of international law. We cannot afford tolerating anymore of occupation and abuse of the core principles of EaP. Armenia not only maintains the occupation of territories of Azerbaijan, but both in words and deeds derails the process and sabotages the efforts of finding the soonest peaceful settlement of the conflict. İn 2013, European Parliament adopted the resolution on European Neighbourhood Policy, which prescribes that “the occupation by one country of EaP of the territories of another violates the fundamental principles and objectives of EaP and that the resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict should comply with UN Security Council Resolutions 822, 853, 874, 884 of 1993. Moreover, in its annual implementation reports of Common Foreign and Security Policy the EP consistently reiterates the EU’s commitment to the territorial integrity of all EaP countries within its internationally recognized borders. So, if the agenda of the next decade of EaP doesn’t have a strong security component, there will be less of value-added in the process for Azerbaijan," Mammadyarov said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani FM talks on partnership prospects with EU (PHOTO)
Politics 22:06
MFA clarifying information about visit of “representative” of illegal regime in Nagorno-Karabakh region to Moscow
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21:31
Azerbaijani FM: Security cooperation to be prominent dimension in mutual dialogue with EU
Politics 19:51
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Nov. 4-Nov. 5
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:04
Azerbaijan's academician talks state of mosques in occupied Karabakh
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:01
Deputy PM: Qatar interested in comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan
Politics 4 November 20:45
Latest
Yemen government and separatists sign deal to end power struggle in south
Arab World 22:55
Azerbaijani FM talks on partnership prospects with EU (PHOTO)
Politics 22:06
See the Berlin Wall and escape beneath it in new virtual reality show
Europe 21:38
MFA clarifying information about visit of “representative” of illegal regime in Nagorno-Karabakh region to Moscow
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21:31
Iranians to save over $30M per year thanks to Tehran-Shomal highway
Business 20:28
150 MW hydroelectric power station commissioned in Iran
Business 20:25
Belarusian airline increases frequency of flights to Georgia
Tourism 20:22
Flights, passenger traffic of Iran's int’l airport decrease
Business 20:17
Iran to upgrade Mianeh-Bostanabad-Tabriz railway with $366M
Business 20:10