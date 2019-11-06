Azerbaijan’s top official discusses expansion of co-op with WEF

6 November 2019 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Trend:

As part of his visit to Switzerland, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev met with Head of the European and Eurasian offices of the World Economic Forum (WEF), member of the WEF Executive Committee Martina Larkin, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Switzerland Nov. 6.

During the meeting, Hajiyev described WEF as an important partner of Azerbaijan, and noted that the regular participation of President Ilham Aliyev in the annual meetings of the Forum is a clear example of the importance that Azerbaijan attaches to this organization.

The department head added that the Azerbaijani government always pays attention to the WEF's Global Competitiveness Report.

During the negotiations, satisfaction was expressed with the implementation of the cooperation agreement signed between Azerbaijan and the WEF Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution during the Azerbaijani president’s visit to Davos in January 2019, and the possibilities of implementing the agreement and expanding cooperation were discussed.

During the meeting, an exchange of views also took place regarding Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement and other geopolitical topics.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues protest note to Russia
Politics 18:03
Azerbaijani, Turkish lawyers sign petition against resolution of US House of Representatives on so-called “Armenian genocide”
Politics 17:35
Azerbaijani brick factory announces production volumes of building materials
Business 17:13
SOCAR increases capital investments
Oil&Gas 16:59
Azerbaijani agency organizes event to raise awareness of entrepreneurs (PHOTO)
Economy 16:57
Logistics company branch in Azerbaijan reveals volume of delivered products (Exclusive)
Business 16:17
Latest
Iranian MP: Miracle must occur for oil revenues to be separated from budget
Oil&Gas 18:07
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues protest note to Russia
Politics 18:03
Iranian exports grown 17% this year
Business 18:00
Production of Iran's door and UPVC window profiles decrease
Business 18:00
Iran-Turkey Commercial Council: Trade between countries is normal
Business 17:58
Foreign contractor might invest in Iran's Chabahar airport
Business 17:46
SOCAR discloses cost of oil production
Oil&Gas 17:46
Criminal punishment for violation of rules of stay abolished in Uzbekistan
Tourism 17:41
IMF cuts euro zone growth forecasts, as Germany slows and Italy stalls
Europe 17:39