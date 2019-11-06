Azerbaijan’s top official discusses expansion of co-op with WEF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

As part of his visit to Switzerland, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev met with Head of the European and Eurasian offices of the World Economic Forum (WEF), member of the WEF Executive Committee Martina Larkin, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Switzerland Nov. 6.

During the meeting, Hajiyev described WEF as an important partner of Azerbaijan, and noted that the regular participation of President Ilham Aliyev in the annual meetings of the Forum is a clear example of the importance that Azerbaijan attaches to this organization.

The department head added that the Azerbaijani government always pays attention to the WEF's Global Competitiveness Report.

During the negotiations, satisfaction was expressed with the implementation of the cooperation agreement signed between Azerbaijan and the WEF Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution during the Azerbaijani president’s visit to Davos in January 2019, and the possibilities of implementing the agreement and expanding cooperation were discussed.

During the meeting, an exchange of views also took place regarding Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement and other geopolitical topics.

