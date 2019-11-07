Over 5 million ballots in connection with municipal election to be printed in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A meeting of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) was held on Nov. 7, Trend reports.

First, the CEC protocol dated November 5, 2019, was approved. Then the text, form, number and rules for the preparation of ballots were also approved.

Over five million ballots will be printed in connection with the municipal election.

The municipal election will be held in Azerbaijan on December 23, 2019.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news