Over 5 million ballots in connection with municipal election to be printed in Azerbaijan

7 November 2019 18:29 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A meeting of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) was held on Nov. 7, Trend reports.

First, the CEC protocol dated November 5, 2019, was approved. Then the text, form, number and rules for the preparation of ballots were also approved.

Over five million ballots will be printed in connection with the municipal election.

The municipal election will be held in Azerbaijan on December 23, 2019.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Anglo Asian Mining discloses geological exploration activities in contract areas in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Finance 18:48
Number of applications for participation in municipal elections in Azerbaijan exceeds 28,000
Politics 18:19
Azerbaijan’s PMD Group discloses timeframe for reconstruction of housing estate in Baku
Business 18:10
12 parties apply to participate in municipal elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 18:07
Azerbaijani company designing entertainment complex in Lankaran district
Business 18:01
Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank to open several BirKart points of sale till late 2019
Finance 17:59
Latest
Anglo Asian Mining discloses geological exploration activities in contract areas in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Finance 18:48
Georgia to chair International Olive Council in 2020
Business 18:35
Georgian company plans to expand its tourism sector
Business 18:25
Number of applications for participation in municipal elections in Azerbaijan exceeds 28,000
Politics 18:19
Azerbaijan’s PMD Group discloses timeframe for reconstruction of housing estate in Baku
Business 18:10
12 parties apply to participate in municipal elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 18:07
Azerbaijani company designing entertainment complex in Lankaran district
Business 18:01
Reconstruction details of Paulaner restaurant in Baku revealed
Business 17:59
Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank to open several BirKart points of sale till late 2019
Finance 17:59