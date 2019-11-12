Trade turnover growth between UAE and Azerbaijan exceeds 22%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

Trend:

The volume of trade turnover between the UAE and Azerbaijan grew by over 22.6 percent from January through September 2019 compared to the same period of last year, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohammed Ahmed Hamel Al Qubaisi said.

The ambassador made the remark at the fourth meeting of the Azerbaijan-UAE Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation in Baku, Trend reports.

"My goal was to achieve a high level of communication between our investors and businessmen when I came to beautiful Azerbaijan for the first time as the UAE ambassador," Al Qubaisi said.

“There were nine companies among the partners of the commission in 2017, but each year their number grew,” the ambassador noted. “Presently, there are over 50 organizations and companies.”

Al Qubaisi added that an important factor is the successful participation of the companies from the two countries at the exhibitions, where they jointly showcase the products and services.

“After the commission was established, significant progress has been observed in bilateral trade relations in the non-oil sector,” Al Qubaisi added.

"Presently, three UAE companies carry out direct flights between our countries,” the ambassador said. “There is also an increase in tourist flow. New companies are being created upon mutual investments."

In conclusion, Al Qubaisi stressed that these results have been achieved thanks to the efforts of both parties.

The fourth meeting of the Azerbaijan-UAE Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation is being held in Baku on Nov. 12.

