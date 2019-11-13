Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva attends International Gala marking 30th anniversary of International Paralympic Committee (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators is hosting an International Gala entitled “The Invincible” to mark the 30th anniversary of International Paralympic Committee (IPC). The event is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee (NPC).

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, representatives of the IPC, as well as members of Azerbaijan’s sport community are attending the event.

The event will feature presentations covering the real life stories of people with physical disabilities performed through shade theater, ultraviolet shows and pantomime plays. The audience will hear narration of stories of people with disabilities who made achievements despite their physical limitations.

Participants in the event include second president of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Sir Philip Craven, honorary Vice-President of the British Paralympic Association Tony Sainsbury, two-time Paralympic champion of Azerbaijan Ilham Zakiyev, Paralympic judo legend Oleg Kretsul and Ambassador Muniba Mazari who is Pakistan's first female Goodwill Ambassador to promote gender equality and empowerment of women.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news