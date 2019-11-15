Azerbaijani president receives Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 20:41 on Nov.13).

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.13

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Executive Vice Chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations Malcolm Hoenlein.

President Ilham Aliyev: Welcome! Thank you for coming. I appreciate your participation in the Summit.

Malcolm Hoenlein: At a time when we are witnessing so many disagreements and so much tension, you took the time and initiative to bring people together, and this is a fact. I think that it is our responsibility to be here, show you support and appreciate it.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you. At the same time, we are holding a very successful Forum on Intercultural Dialogue and the traditional Baku Humanitarian Forum. Thus, we continue our work on building bridges between religions, cultures, countries, and Azerbaijan has already become a venue for a very active dialogue. I believe that the timing for such an important event is good. I hope it is successful and good results are achieved.

Malcolm Hoenlein: The very fact of holding is already a success. Another fact is that you and Azerbaijan have gained such credibility at the global and international level that your country has become a place of consolidation for people.

