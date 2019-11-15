Azerbaijani citizens lived in Germany without permission returned

15 November 2019 13:29 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Sixty-one Azerbaijani citizens who lived in Germany without permission were returned to Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Migration Service.

Within the implementation of the Agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU on readmission of the residents living without permission, a charter flight from Germany to Azerbaijan carried out readmission (return) of 61 Azerbaijani citizens on Nov. 14, 2019, of whom 22 are men, 18 are women and 21 are children.

The Azerbaijani citizens were met by representatives of the State Migration Service.

