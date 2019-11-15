Mexico, Azerbaijan mull co-op in maritime sector

15 November 2019 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

Trend:

In order to review perspectives on bilateral cooperation in maritime sector, on November 14, Ambassador of Mexico of Rodrigo Labardini met with Director of Azerbaijan’s State Maritime Agency Gudrat Gurbanov, Trend reports referring to Mexico Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Welcoming the ambassador, the director spoke about Agency´s functions, its bilateral and multilateral links. Also, he underlined Agency´s activity within the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

In this regard, Labardini mentioned importance of bilateral cooperation, as well as multilateral links in the framework of the IMO. The diplomat also highlighted the possibility of holding meetings between respective structures in third countries, in the framework of international events. The diplomat noted some relevant figures of maritime sector and the role of ports in Mexico.

Likewise, the diplomat informed that Mexico has high level port installations with exit to two oceans – the Pacific and the Atlantic. Furthermore, he highlighted the opportunities of new Veracruz Port that is going to increment its operation capacity to 98 million tons per year.

The parts agreed to follow-up the contacts between main maritime entities of Mexico and Azerbaijan, contribute to the consolidation of respective legal framework and expand the collaboration perspectives in the sector.

