VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends IDEA’s Urban Ecology project event (PHOTO)

20 November 2019 07:34 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.20

Trend:

Some 10 parrots have been released into a green area in Ataturk Park as part of IDEA Public Union`s Urban Ecology Project. The Urban Ecology project is aimed at protecting and restoring urban ecosystems and preserving the fauna species once widespread in the past.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

The rose-ringed parakeet (lat. Psittacula krameri) is a type of parrot which can live and breed in the climatic conditions of Baku.

