German court: Shocking facts about profiteering from Azerbaijani immigrants (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 11:10)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

The decision by Germany’s Koblenz Court regarding Azerbaijani citizens detained on charges of profiteering from immigrants has been announced, Trend reports Nov. 20.

The ruling following the decisions to conduct searches in houses and other facilities, as well as to check vehicles and other items of the accused to identify material evidence, read: “During searches and inspections, material evidence confirming the illegal entry of third parties into the country was found on electronic and paper carriers, electronic and written information about the property, finances and income of the accused, mobile phones, computers, electronic devices with information about the persons transported illegally into the country.”

“In particular, during the inspection of Ismayilov, evidence was found about his local and foreign bank accounts, cash in the amount of than 1,000 euros, passports owned by third parties, an official seal, sample applications for applying in connection with refugee status and other similar documents,” reads the document. “The specified material evidence, which may be considered important during the investigation, must be confiscated and their safety must be ensured. Material evidence not submitted voluntarily will be confiscated.”

The official information explained the reasons for the searches: “The searches were carried out at the request of the Koblenz Prosecutor’s Office dated Oct. 8, 2019, because there were reasons to assume the probability of detection and confiscation of material evidence (Articles No. 94, 102, 105, 162 of the German Code of Criminal Procedure).

During the investigation, which continues to the present time, there are reasons to suspect Mammadov, on the basis of the evidence obtained, of committing acts such as illegal transporting people to the country, in order to get illegal income, including money laundering.

It is also noted that the accused Mammadov, at least since 2015, together with the accused Khalilbayli, are suspected of assisting Azerbaijani citizens in illegally moving to Germany, without passports and other documents necessary for obtaining the right to reside, and thereby of extracting illegal income.

Since 2014, Mammadov himself and his family members, as well as other accused - Bayramaliyev, Akbarov and their family members - were illegally transported to Germany. Among them, in particular, are Ramil Rustamov, Rashad and Aziz, each of whom, together with family members, moved from Azerbaijan to Germany without passports and residence permit. Along with this, up to 60 Azerbaijanis were illegally transported to Germany, and their identity hasn’t been established yet.

story will be updated

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news