Azerbaijan invites almost 15 int’l organizations to observe municipal elections

20 November 2019 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Invitations have been sent to almost 15 international organizations to observe the municipal elections to be held in Azerbaijan Dec. 23, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Rovzat Gasimov said, Trend reports Nov. 20.

Gasimov stressed that the necessary conditions have been created for the participation of international organizations and foreign structures in all elections held in Azerbaijan.

“However, since municipal elections are local elections, international organizations don’t show much interest in observing them, unlike other elections,” the deputy chairman said. “CEC has sent invitations to the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe because this structure pays attention to issues of local government. Invitations have been also sent to the electoral structures of 15 foreign countries."

