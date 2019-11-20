Azerbaijani MPs suppress Armenian provocation at BSEC meeting

20 November 2019 22:03 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

A dispute arose between Azerbaijani and Armenian MPs at a plenary meeting of the General Assembly of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) in Bulgaria, Azerbaijani MP Aydin Mirzazade told Trend Nov.20.

Mirzazade noted that during the meeting, an Armenian MP talked about holding of "democratic elections in “Artsakh””.

“After that I immediately asked for the floor and demanded from
the chair of the international event to stop the provocation of the Armenian MP.
I informed that there is no “Artsakh”, there are Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia and there is an occupational regime created by Armenia. The armed forces of Armenia have been illegally deployed in these territories. Representatives of this country regularly visit the occupied territories and thereby flagrantly violate the international law. Armenia pursues a policy of deceiving the international community,” said Mirzazade.

At the same time, the MP said that Azerbaijan will not put up with the occupation of its territories and will certainly liberate its lands, whether through diplomacy or military means.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

