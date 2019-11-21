President Ilham Aliyev attends event marking 70th anniversary of Sumgayit

21 November 2019 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended an event to mark the 70th anniversary of the city of Sumgayit held at Sumgayit State Drama Theater.

The head of state made a speech at the event.

Other speakers at the event included head of Sumgayit City Executive Authority Zakir Farajov, holder of “Shohret” Order, honored teacher Ofeliya Babayeva, director of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park LLC Nazim Talibov, chief physician of polyclinic No 1 Arzu Bandaliyeva, honored builder Magsud Magsudov and actor of Sumgayit State Drama Theater Jalal Mammadov.

story will be updated

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
President Ilham Aliyev views conditions created at newly built part of Sumgayit Boulevard Complex
Politics 16:02
Azerbaijani president inaugurates Sumgayit Mugham Center
Politics 15:23
Azerbaijani president inaugurates new building of Nizami cinema in Sumgayit
Politics 15:21
Azerbaijani president arrives in Sumgayit
Politics 15:21
President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for renovation of road in Aghsu district
Politics 19 November 20:39
Ilham Aliyev: We will do everything necessary for successful, secure dev't of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan
Politics 19 November 14:32
Latest
UAE's Flydubai to boost freight flow between Uzbekistan and Gulf states
Business 16:21
Turkmenistan, US hold political consultations in Washington
Turkmenistan 16:14
Corbyn vows to give Britain a pay rise through taxing the rich
Europe 16:08
Snam confirms completion of work on TAP by late 2020
Oil&Gas 16:05
President Ilham Aliyev views conditions created at newly built part of Sumgayit Boulevard Complex
Politics 16:02
Kazakhstan, China agreed on measures to increase mutual cargo turnover
Business 16:01
Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva visits tomb of unknown soldier in Moscow (PHOTO)
Society 15:57
Int'l economic forum participants discuss establishment of SPECA Fund in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 15:52
Turkmenistan aims to attract foreign investment in chemical industry
Business 15:40