Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for construction of “ASAN xidmet” center in Sumgayit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to allocate funding for the design and construction of “Asan xidmet” center in the city of Sumgayit.

Under the presidential order, State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan was allocated 1 million manat for the construction of the mentioned facility in Sumgayit.

