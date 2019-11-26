President Aliyev attends ceremony to mark 100th anniversary of Baku State University (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

26 November 2019 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 12:28)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

A ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of Baku State University has been held at the Convention Center.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony and made a speech at the event.

Speakers at the event included Rector of Baku State University Elchin Babayev and professor, Doctor of Law Firuza Abbasova.

The event then featured the performance by pianist Etibar Asadli.

Second-year student of the Faculty of Journalism of Baku State University Rashad Imanov then addressed the event.

The presentation of digital graphics covering the field of science in 16 faculties of the university was held.

The ceremony concluded with the performance of the anthem of Baku State University.

story will be updated

