Azerbaijan's First VP gives interview to TASS news agency (UPDATE)

26 November 2019 20:52 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on Nov. 24 on 19:11)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

Russian TASS news agency, “Rossiyskaya gazeta” newspaper and “Rossiya-24” television channel have published an interview with First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

The interview was made as part of Mehriban Aliyeva`s official visit to the Russian Federation.

In the interview, the first vice-president provided an insight into her official visit to the Russian Federation. She emphasized that Russia and Azerbaijan were bound by strong traditions of friendship and good neighbourliness.

Mehriban Aliyeva said the bilateral relations between the two countries are those of strategic partnership.

Mehriban Aliyeva also noted the importance of deepening humanitarian ties between Azerbaijan and Russia, and highlighted the attention to Russian language and culture in Azerbaijan, multicultural environment in her country, and gave information on Azerbaijan’s pavilion at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy in Moscow.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Volume of customs revenues to state budget exceeds forecast in Azerbaijan
Finance 20:50
Ways for e-commerce development proposed in Azerbaijan
Economy 20:49
Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee eyes to increase excise taxes on import of old cars
Finance 20:45
SOCAR Petroleum commissions new filling station in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 20:27
Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee to introduce new single accounting system
Business 20:25
Volume of repo transactions registered by Azerbaijan’s National Depository Center grows
Finance 20:25
Latest
Iran's oil export revenues decrease by over 84%
Oil&Gas 20:59
Demand for Azerbaijani Finance Ministry’s bonds exceeds supply
Finance 20:50
Volume of customs revenues to state budget exceeds forecast in Azerbaijan
Finance 20:50
Ways for e-commerce development proposed in Azerbaijan
Economy 20:49
Iran progressing with work on its National Gas Pipeline
Oil&Gas 20:46
Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee eyes to increase excise taxes on import of old cars
Finance 20:45
Total assets of Azerbaijani banks exceed $18B
Finance 20:29
SOCAR Petroleum commissions new filling station in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 20:27
Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee to introduce new single accounting system
Business 20:25