Azerbaijan's First VP gives interview to TASS news agency (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on Nov. 24 on 19:11)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

Russian TASS news agency, “Rossiyskaya gazeta” newspaper and “Rossiya-24” television channel have published an interview with First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

The interview was made as part of Mehriban Aliyeva`s official visit to the Russian Federation.

In the interview, the first vice-president provided an insight into her official visit to the Russian Federation. She emphasized that Russia and Azerbaijan were bound by strong traditions of friendship and good neighbourliness.

Mehriban Aliyeva said the bilateral relations between the two countries are those of strategic partnership.

Mehriban Aliyeva also noted the importance of deepening humanitarian ties between Azerbaijan and Russia, and highlighted the attention to Russian language and culture in Azerbaijan, multicultural environment in her country, and gave information on Azerbaijan’s pavilion at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy in Moscow.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news