Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan abolishing visa regime for Iranian citizens

27 November 2019 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The visa regime in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for Iranian citizens will be cancelled Dec. 1, Iran’s Consulate General in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

“The visa requirement for Iranian citizens holding ordinary passports will be canceled from December 1, 2019, for a stay of up to 15 days,” Iran’s Consulate General said in a statement.

This information was confirmed by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Iranian citizens are required a visa to stay in other Azerbaijani regions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
President Aliyev: Unprecedented when not first person of state is received by president of world's leading country
Politics 13:35
Problems, prospects of Russia-Turkey-Azerbaijan triple format to be discussed in Moscow
Politics 13:30
Export of Turkey’s defense industry products to Iran down (Exclusive)
Turkey 13:13
President Aliyev: We feel proud that NATO, Russia chose Azerbaijan as venue for meeting
Politics 13:01
Stadler sells its FLIRT to Azerbaijan for first time
Business 12:41
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Romanian counterpart
Politics 12:26
Latest
Uzbekistan to oblige cement plants to establish air pollution analysis stations
Business 13:42
Over year Azercell has improved 4G network in regions by 364%
ICT 13:41
Angela Merkel calls for Europe to agree on China 5G policy
Europe 13:38
President Aliyev: Unprecedented when not first person of state is received by president of world's leading country
Politics 13:35
Problems, prospects of Russia-Turkey-Azerbaijan triple format to be discussed in Moscow
Politics 13:30
Export of Turkey’s defense industry products to Iran down (Exclusive)
Turkey 13:13
Kazakhstan's export of products of agriculture processing to exceed $1B
Business 13:11
Turkey exports of chemical products to China down by 25%
Turkey 13:08
Number of Georgian companies registered in Turkey in 10 months of 2019 disclosed
Turkey 13:07