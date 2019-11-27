Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan abolishing visa regime for Iranian citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The visa regime in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for Iranian citizens will be cancelled Dec. 1, Iran’s Consulate General in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

“The visa requirement for Iranian citizens holding ordinary passports will be canceled from December 1, 2019, for a stay of up to 15 days,” Iran’s Consulate General said in a statement.

This information was confirmed by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Iranian citizens are required a visa to stay in other Azerbaijani regions.

