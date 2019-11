BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

Trend:

At a meeting of the Political Council of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), MPs representing the party were encouraged to put forward the initiative to dissolve the Azerbaijani Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of YAP Ali Ahmadov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

story will be updated

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news