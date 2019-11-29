Azerbaijan's 2020 state budget approved by parliament (UPDATE)

29 November 2019 13:32 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 12:36)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The bill "On state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2020" was put forward for discussion during the third reading at the plenary session in the Azerbaijani parliament on Nov. 29, Trend reports.

The 2020 state budget was approved at the last reading in the parliament.

The revenues and expenses of the consolidated budget for 2020, as in the submitted bill, are envisaged at over 27.5 billion manat ($16.2 billion) and over 29.5 billion manat ($17.4 billion).

The amount of social spending next year will reach over 10.6 billion manat ($6.2 billion), which is over 2.9 billion manat ($1.7 billion) or 37 percent more than this year.

During the plenary session the questions raised by the MPs in connection with the budget were studied by the Ministry of Finance and corresponding answers were given to them.

The state budget was put to the vote and adopted in the third reading following the discussions.

The agenda of the parliamentary meeting includes such bills as “On the minimum of subsistence for 2020”, “On the limit of the criterion of need for 2020”, “On the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2020”, “On the state budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2020", as well as estimates of expenses of the Azerbaijani parliament and the Chamber of Accounts for the next year and other issues on Nov. 29.

