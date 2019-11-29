President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan became very important not only within our own state, but also globally

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

Trend:

Today Azerbaijan has become a very important country not only within our own state, but also on a global scale, President Ilham Aliyev said at a ceremony on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Baku State University, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that other important events related to Azerbaijan's foreign policy also took place in the past two months.

"In October, we took over chairmanship of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states and held a Summit in Baku. We took over the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement. We will chair this organization for three years. This is the second biggest organization in the world after the UN. In fact, it is the first because the UN is currently in such a state that there are more and more countries every day that would like to change it. This is first. Second, the UN does not have a leader. No country leads the UN, while leadership of the Security Council is carried out on a rotational basis, including us. This is temporary leadership. But we are chairing the biggest organization after the UN, and our position will be crucial now. We form the agenda, we will submit questions for discussion. Of course, we will raise our questions and questions of the oppressed countries facing injustice, and we will defend them," the president said.

The head of state underlined that the Second Summit of Religious Leaders of the World was held in Baku in November and religious leaders of 70 countries came to Baku.

"There is no other such assembly in the world. During these meetings, I noticed people sitting next to each other who would have perhaps spoken differently if they had met elsewhere. But they sit, listen to each other, greet each other. We want this because the world is moving in a different direction. It is said that multiculturalism is dead, it is not there. The cradles of democracy keep Muslim migrants in cells, and they say 'Stop Islam'. They say that we can accept migrants, I mean European countries, but not Muslim migrants," the Azerbaijani president said.

"Multiculturalism is said to have suffered a fiasco. But we are showing that this is not the case. It depends on political will, opinions, on whatever you want, what kind of policy you are pursuing. We are pursuing this policy. This is the only correct policy. Otherwise, wars in the future are inevitable, including, possibly, on religious grounds. Therefore, the holding of the Summit of religious leaders at such a level and with such representation demonstrates our respect and our role again. Today we have become a very important country not only within our own state, but also on a global scale."

The head of state noted that the economy of Azerbaijan is developing.

"I do not foresee any economic problems in the future. The manat rate has been stable for three years. I am sure that this will continue. Our foreign exchange reserves are growing, which already exceed the gross domestic product. Our external debt is reducing and will continue to reduce. I have given the instruction – it should drop to about 10 percent, it accounts for 17 percent of the gross domestic product now and should be reduced to 10 percent. Industry is growing. This year, our non-oil industry grew by 15 and agriculture by 7 percent. The Davos World Economic Forum has honored us with very high rankings, including the area of reforms. According to the aspiration for reform and confidence in the leadership, we are in top 10 in the world. And it is not us saying this, but Davos. What does the World Bank say? It says that Azerbaijan is among top 20 most reforming countries," the president stressed.

