Decision to dissolve parliament - breakthrough in light of reforms in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

The decision to dissolve the Azerbaijani parliament is a timely and thoughtful step in the light of reforms in Azerbaijan, famous Turkish expert, Professor Togrul Ismayil told Trend Dec. 2.

The Turkish expert noted that this decision has a clear justification.

“Azerbaijan is actively developing in many areas of the economy, production, education, and this has been largely facilitated by the fundamental reforms that have been carried out over the past years under the leadership of the head of state,” Togrul Ismayil said.

“As a result of this state policy, Azerbaijan is rightfully considered the leading country in region of the South Caucasus, and fairly enjoys a high image in the world. The country has increased its rating in the system of international relations, thanks to the competent and balanced state policy conducted under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who launched a large-scale reform process. This process continues successfully and gives positive results,” added the expert.

The Turkish professor noted that the structural and personnel changes carried out this year in Azerbaijan are also part of the important reforms.

“Therefore, the decision to dissolve the parliament is a logical step,” Togrul Ismayil added. “In my opinion, Azerbaijan needs to reform the policy of the parliament itself as the country’s legislative body. Azerbaijan should further promote reform initiatives and make important decisions.”

The Azerbaijani parliament has adopted an appeal to Azerbaijan's president on the parliament’s dissolution and holding early parliamentary elections.

During the plenary meeting of the parliament held on Dec. 2, deputy chairperson Bahar Muradova read out the draft decision of Azerbaijan’s parliament on appealing to President Ilham Aliyev on dissolving the parliament and calling early parliamentary elections.

The draft appeal was put to the vote and adopted by 99 votes.

The MPs representing the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) put forward the corresponding initiative at today's parliamentary meeting. The MPs explained their initiative with the reforms, which are being carried out in Azerbaijan and emphasized that it is important that these reforms cover the legislative branch.

After discussions, it was decided to appeal to the president of Azerbaijan with a request to dissolve the parliament and call early parliamentary elections.

Recently, a meeting of the YAP Political Council, as well as a meeting with MPs representing the party in the parliament, took place.

At the meeting, the MPs representing the party were recommended to speak with an initiative to dissolve the parliament.

The last parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were held on Nov. 1, 2015.

The Azerbaijani parliament consists of 125 MPs who have been elected according to the majority system.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news