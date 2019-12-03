Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold one-on-one meeting in Baku

3 December 2019 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Russia, Elmar Mammadyarov and Sergey Lavrov, held a one-on-one meeting in Baku, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

