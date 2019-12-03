Azerbaijani parliament agrees on memo for simplified customs corridor with Turkey

3 December 2019 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The issue of approving a memorandum of understanding between Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s governments “On Simplified Customs Corridor” has been discussed at a plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports Dec. 3.

During the discussions, it was noted that the document will make important contribution to the development of cooperation between the two countries.

Then the document was put to voting and adopted.

