Lavrov: Russia to contribute to Karabakh conflict’s settlement

3 December 2019 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Russia, as an OSCE Minsk Group co-chair country, will contribute to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku, Trend reports Dec. 3.

“Yesterday we had a very meaningful meeting with Azerbaijani president,” Lavrov said. “Following the meeting, very important agreements were reached.”

The Russian foreign minister reminded that the visit by Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva ended a week ago.

“We talked about the international agenda, as well as about cooperation within the framework of international organizations,” Lavrov said. “We also discussed cooperation on the Caspian Sea. We discussed coordination of efforts for cooperation. In terms of economy, growth is expected of almost 15 percent by the end of the year. As for humanitarian cooperation, growth is also observed here.”

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is one of the most protracted conflicts in the post-Soviet space, the Russian foreign minister noted.

“We have an understanding that a compromise is taking place,” Lavrov added. “We, as co-chairs, will contribute to the conflict’s settlement. We hope that there will be results.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

