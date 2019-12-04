Azerbaijani parliament of 5th convocation suspends legislative activity (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:35)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Azerbaijani parliament of 5th convocation has suspended its legislative activity, Trend reports on Dec. 4.

The Azerbaijani parliament will continue its activity, but the MPs will not gather for adoption of laws and decisions until new elections, Head of the administration of the Azerbaijani parliament Safa Mirzayev said.

The head of the administration stressed that the foreign visits of the MPs were temporarily suspended till the Constitutional Court made a decision.

“There is already a decision of the Constitutional Court,” Mirzayev said. “The meetings of the Council of Europe and other international organizations in which Azerbaijani MPs will participate will be held soon. A meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking countries will be held in Baku on December 18.”

“The plenary sessions of the parliament on the adoption of laws and decisions will not be held,” the head of the administration said. “The new laws will be adopted by the parliament of the 6th convocation.”

