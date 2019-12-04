Azerbaijani parliament of 5th convocation suspends legislative activity (UPDATE)

4 December 2019 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 14:35)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Azerbaijani parliament of 5th convocation has suspended its legislative activity, Trend reports on Dec. 4.

The Azerbaijani parliament will continue its activity, but the MPs will not gather for adoption of laws and decisions until new elections, Head of the administration of the Azerbaijani parliament Safa Mirzayev said.

The head of the administration stressed that the foreign visits of the MPs were temporarily suspended till the Constitutional Court made a decision.

“There is already a decision of the Constitutional Court,” Mirzayev said. “The meetings of the Council of Europe and other international organizations in which Azerbaijani MPs will participate will be held soon. A meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking countries will be held in Baku on December 18.”

“The plenary sessions of the parliament on the adoption of laws and decisions will not be held,” the head of the administration said. “The new laws will be adopted by the parliament of the 6th convocation.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
New heads of office departments of Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers appointed
Politics 15:51
Volume of problem loans decreases in Azerbaijan
Finance 14:40
ECO ministers adopt Baku Declaration on Agriculture in Azerbaijan
Business 14:39
Azerbaijani parliament of 5th convocation suspends legislative activity
Politics 14:35
Plenum of Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court issues decision on conformity of parliament's dissolution with Constitution (PHOTO)
Politics 13:49
Development of economy requires development of food safety
Business 13:40
Latest
China to implement more policies to stabilize jobs amid growing pressure
China 15:53
New heads of office departments of Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers appointed
Politics 15:51
ITFC to continue financing Uzbekistan’s agriculture in case of successful pilot (Exclusive)
Business 15:51
World Bank revises down 2020 oil price forecasts
Oil&Gas 15:27
Central Insurance of Iran expects to be tax-exempted to provide better services
Finance 15:26
Tashkent Metallurgical Plant to reduce Uzbekistan's dependence on imports
Construction 15:21
Bakcell at Bakutel 2019: network superiority and best customer experience (PHOTO)
ICT 15:18
Trade industry possesses highest share in total turnover of Georgia’s business sector
Business 15:13
Polish company to launch flights to Kazakhstan's Almaty
Transport 15:11