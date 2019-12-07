Expert, working groups created in Azerbaijan's CEC for early parliamentary elections (UPDATE)

7 December 2019 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted at 14:51)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

Trend:

Expert and working groups have been created in Azerbaijan for the early parliamentary elections in the country, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed on Dec. 7 during Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) meeting.

First, the meeting considered the creation of an expert group at the CEC, which will consider complaints of decisions and actions (inaction) that violate the electoral rights of citizens. After discussions, the issue was put to the vote and approved.

Then the issue of creating and determining the composition of the working group to verify the accuracy of the information in the signature sheets, as well as in the documents submitted by candidates, political parties, blocs of political parties, was discussed. After discussions, the relevant document was put to a vote and adopted.

The CEC launched the process of early parliamentary elections on Dec.7.

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 9, 2020.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan announces dates for submitting candidates' registration documents for early parliamentary elections
Politics 15:30
Mazahir Panahov: Citizens wishing to be elected to parliament can apply to CEC
Politics 13:47
Ali Ahmadov: YAP to be able to maintain its majority in parliament
Politics 6 December 11:59
Early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan scheduled for Feb. 9, 2020
Politics 5 December 16:51
Azerbaijani president sends enquiry to Constitutional Court regarding dissolution of Parliament
Politics 3 December 14:06
Professor: Azerbaijani parliament needs new young human resources with innovative ideas
Politics 2 December 18:39
Latest
Azerbaijan's AzVIRT LLC soon to begin reconstruction of road in Kyrgyzstan
Construction 16:58
Head coach: Participants were prepared for relay as for real competitions
Society 16:37
Military legal experts of Azerbaijan, Poland hold meeting in Baku
Politics 16:35
Azerbaijan's Masalli Brick Factory to increase exports to neighboring countries
Business 16:35
Azerbaijan announces dates for submitting candidates' registration documents for early parliamentary elections
Politics 15:30
Kazakhstan to further decrease oil extraction under OPEC+ agreement
Oil&Gas 15:22
Iran Downstream Oil & Gas Exhibition - great opportunity for downstream oil companies
Oil&Gas 15:20
EU would welcome reforms in Georgia to meet its obligations under Free Trade Area Agreement
Business 15:12
Iran Downstream Oil & Gas Exhibition to connect private, public sectors
Oil&Gas 15:03